July 22, 2022 / 3:17 PM

Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer

By Ben Hooper

July 22 (UPI) -- A woman filming video at a Hawaii beach captured footage of a shark that jumped into the air in front of a surfer.

Jan Yamasaki said she recorded the video at Honolulu's Magic Island peninsula on Sunday while surfers were taking advantage of the historic South Shore swell.

The video shows a shark jump into the air in front of the surfer Yamasaki was filming.

The shark in the video appears to be a spinner shark, a species known for jumping in the air while spinning, but a Waikiki Aquarium official said the predatory fish may have also been a blacktip shark or sandbar shark.

Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Painting bought from Texas thrift store turns out to be Keith Bankston original
July 22 (UPI) -- A Texas man said a painting he bought for $125 at a thrift store is being donated to a museum after it was found to be a work by famed Georgia artist Keith Bankston.
Alligator found hiding under Florida resident's Jeep knocks over light pole
Odd News // 10 hours ago
Alligator found hiding under Florida resident's Jeep knocks over light pole
July 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said an angry alligator measuring more than 11 feet long put up such a fierce fight during capture that it knocked over a light pole.
Texas man's Sonic the Hedgehog collection earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 10 hours ago
Texas man's Sonic the Hedgehog collection earns Guinness World Record
July 22 (UPI) -- A Texas man who has been collecting Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia for 30 years earned a Guinness World Record when his cache of items was officially tallied at 3,050.
Emu captured after more than a week on the loose in West Virginia
Odd News // 11 hours ago
Emu captured after more than a week on the loose in West Virginia
July 22 (UPI) -- An emu that had been on the loose for over a week in West Virginia was captured after wandering into a resident's yard.
Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car
July 22 (UPI) -- A pair of Italian men broke an unusual Guinness World Record by changing a tire on a vehicle while it was in motion.
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $139,000 lottery jackpot, despite initially thinking that the email notifying him of his victory was a scam.
Dolphin rescued from crab net under Florida pier
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dolphin rescued from crab net under Florida pier
July 21 (UPI) -- Authorities and marine rescuers in Florida came to the rescue of a dolphin calf found tangled in a crab trap under a pier.
Barber gives haircut in middle of Los Angeles bridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Barber gives haircut in middle of Los Angeles bridge
July 21 (UPI) -- A video going viral on social media shows an unusual occurrence on Los Angeles' new Sixth Street Bridge -- a barber giving a haircut.
Colorado officer disperses 'suspicious' raccoons at public park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado officer disperses 'suspicious' raccoons at public park
July 21 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado shared video of an officer who made a nigh time visit to a public park to disperse "several suspicious parties" -- a gang of raccoons.
Advice from mom leads North Carolina woman to $254,926 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Advice from mom leads North Carolina woman to $254,926 lottery jackpot
July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a lottery jackpot worth more than $250,000 thanks to taking some advice from her mother.
