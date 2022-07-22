Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer

July 22 (UPI) -- A woman filming video at a Hawaii beach captured footage of a shark that jumped into the air in front of a surfer.

Jan Yamasaki said she recorded the video at Honolulu's Magic Island peninsula on Sunday while surfers were taking advantage of the historic South Shore swell.

Advertisement

The video shows a shark jump into the air in front of the surfer Yamasaki was filming.

The shark in the video appears to be a spinner shark, a species known for jumping in the air while spinning, but a Waikiki Aquarium official said the predatory fish may have also been a blacktip shark or sandbar shark.