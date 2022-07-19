Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 19, 2022 / 2:43 PM

'Sign war' between Missouri businesses goes viral

By Ben Hooper

July 19 (UPI) -- A "sign war" between a Missouri McDonald's and a nearby Dairy Queen is going viral, with other neighboring businesses firing their own shots.

The marquee melee began last week, when the sign outside the Marshfield McDonald's was changed to read: "HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR?"

Advertisement

The neighboring Dairy Queen soon accepted the challenge with the message: "WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM."

A back-and-forth followed, with the eateries trading barbs, including a swipe at McDonald's infamously oft-broken ice cream machines.

"Marshfield is such a close community, we're all like family here," Randy Bryant, the local director of operations for McDonald's, told KOLR-TV. "Mario on our team had a great idea to get this all started! He said, 'It's hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity,' so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community."

Photos of the warring signs were posted to Facebook by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and soon other nearby businesses joined in the war of words.

"Ice cream machine broken? We have a loan for that," the electronic sign at Arvest Bank read this week.

Advertisement

Wendy's, a chain famous for its acid-tongued Twitter account, fired its own opening salvo at McDonald's: "HOT AND CRISPY FRIES DON'T ARCH."

Eve Metheny, Hamra Enterprises director of brand marketing, gave the Marshfield Wendy's clearance to join the fray.

"People want to laugh and chuckle about things like that, so I think people are just craving that right now," Metheny told the Springfield News-Leader.

Angela Jones, shift lead of the Marshfield Dairy Queen, said the war will continue until someone surrenders -- and it won't be her eatery.

Read More

Loose peahen wandering S.C. neighborhood after escaping twice Giant eagle ray jumps into Alabama family's boat Texas pitmasters barbecue for over 40 hours to break world record

Latest Headlines

Loose peahen wandering S.C. neighborhood after escaping twice
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose peahen wandering S.C. neighborhood after escaping twice
July 19 (UPI) -- A peahen that escaped from her owner's home in South Carolina was captured by a local resident -- but escaped again before she could be returned home.
Giant eagle ray jumps into Alabama family's boat
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Giant eagle ray jumps into Alabama family's boat
July 19 (UPI) -- An Alabama family participating in a fishing event ended up with an especially rare catch when a 400-pound eagle ray jumped into their boat.
Texas pitmasters barbecue for over 40 hours to break world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Texas pitmasters barbecue for over 40 hours to break world record
July 19 (UPI) -- A trio of pitmasters at a Texas barbecue restaurant broke a Guinness World Record by grilling food for 40 hours, 49 minutes and 17 seconds.
One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike
Odd News // 4 hours ago
One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire.
Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
July 18 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of an unlucky raccoon spotted wandering with a plastic jar stuck over its head.
Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland
July 18 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman returned from a trip to visit her mother in Maryland with more than memories when she scored a $100,000 prize from a lottery ticket.
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
July 18 (UPI) -- A British movie theater chain is offering free tickets to people with red hair for two days amid a heat wave in the country.
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
July 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado man became the first person of the 21st century -- and the fourth person overall -- to use a contraption attached to his nose to push a peanut up Pikes Peak mountain.
Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida
July 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida said a turtle with a fishing hook caught in its mouth was safely captured after several days of attempts.
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
July 18 (UPI) -- A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant was surprised with a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill from an out-of-town customer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement