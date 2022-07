A Genesee County, Mich., man won a $339.768 lottery jackpot using the same numbers that previously earned him a $250,000 Mega Millions prize in 2007. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

July 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $250,000 lottery prize in 2007 had his set of lucky numbers pay off a second time 15 years later with a $339,768 jackpot. The 59-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he has used the same set of numbers -- 05-07-09-12-33 -- for more than 15 years. Advertisement

"I have always played the same set of numbers on draw games," the player said. "In 2007, I won a $250,000 Mega Millions prize on my special set of numbers and decided to keep playing them."

The man used his lucky numbers when he bought a ticket for the June 29 Fantasy 5 drawing from MichiganLottery.com.

"The morning after the drawing, I checked the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on the lottery app and recognized them as soon as I saw them. I woke my wife up right away to tell her the good news! We both couldn't believe it," the winner recalled.

The two-time winner said his latest prize money will go toward taking a trip and saving for retirement.