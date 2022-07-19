One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike

July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire.

The FHP said the 47-year-old truck driver, who is from Alabama, told investigators he pulled over to the side of the Florida Turnpike, near the Canoe Creek Service Plaza in Osceola County, and released about 70 cattle from his truck when the vehicle caught fire about 11:38 a.m. Monday.

The driver was not injured, the FHP said.

Emergency responders on horseback searched the nearby woods for cows that wandered away from the highway.

The FHP said only one cow was believed to still be on the loose Tuesday. There were reports of slow traffic on the turnpike as authorities attempted to capture the bovine.