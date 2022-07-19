Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 19, 2022 / 10:40 AM

One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike

By Ben Hooper

July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire.

The FHP said the 47-year-old truck driver, who is from Alabama, told investigators he pulled over to the side of the Florida Turnpike, near the Canoe Creek Service Plaza in Osceola County, and released about 70 cattle from his truck when the vehicle caught fire about 11:38 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

The driver was not injured, the FHP said.

Emergency responders on horseback searched the nearby woods for cows that wandered away from the highway.

The FHP said only one cow was believed to still be on the loose Tuesday. There were reports of slow traffic on the turnpike as authorities attempted to capture the bovine.

Read More

Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave

Latest Headlines

Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
July 18 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of an unlucky raccoon spotted wandering with a plastic jar stuck over its head.
Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland
July 18 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman returned from a trip to visit her mother in Maryland with more than memories when she scored a $100,000 prize from a lottery ticket.
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
July 18 (UPI) -- A British movie theater chain is offering free tickets to people with red hair for two days amid a heat wave in the country.
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
July 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado man became the first person of the 21st century -- and the fourth person overall -- to use a contraption attached to his nose to push a peanut up Pikes Peak mountain.
Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida
July 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida said a turtle with a fishing hook caught in its mouth was safely captured after several days of attempts.
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
July 18 (UPI) -- A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant was surprised with a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill from an out-of-town customer.
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
July 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man enlisted the help of colleagues at a work conference to recapture the Guinness World Record for longest throw and catch of a hot dog into a bun.
Escaped alligator takes a swim in Virginia neighbor's pool
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped alligator takes a swim in Virginia neighbor's pool
July 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia were summoned to the home of a resident who discovered an escaped alligator taking a swim in their backyard pool.
Armadillos in Chicago? This southern animal is migrating north
Odd News // 1 day ago
Armadillos in Chicago? This southern animal is migrating north
Recently, armadillos have started making a home for themselves in the Midwest -- and during the colder parts of the year, too.
Diamond ring earns Guinness World Record with 24,679 diamonds
Odd News // 3 days ago
Diamond ring earns Guinness World Record with 24,679 diamonds
July 15 (UPI) -- An Indian jewelry company earned a Guinness World Record when it set a staggering 24,679 diamonds in a single ring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement