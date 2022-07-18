Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland

A Pennsylvania woman won a $100,000 lottery prize while visiting her mother in Maryland. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

July 18 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman returned from a trip to visit her mother in Maryland with more than memories when she scored a $100,000 prize from a lottery ticket. The 58-year-old Gettysburg woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was visiting her mother in Maryland when the two women stopped at the Town Center Sunoco store in Germantown. Advertisement

"I get down there pretty often," the player said. "Mom and I usually have a pretty fun time together."

The woman said she decided to buy a Towering 10s Fast Play lottery ticket while inside the store.

"I play the lottery at home pretty often, so I get tickets here when I visit," she said.

The player's ticket matched the winning numbers in two of the game's 10 towers, earning her a pair of $50,000 prizes.

"I didn't react at all," the winner said. "I walked straight out to the car to show my mom. I told her, 'I think I won big.'"

She said her mother accompanied her back into the store to scan the ticket.

"There it was," she said, "the $100,000 was real."

The winner said her prize money will go toward a new patio for her mom and a college fund for her grandchildren.

Advertisement