An alligator missing for three weeks in Chesapeake, Va., was returned to its owner after being found swimming in a neighbor's pool. Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Animal Services/Facebook

July 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia were summoned to the home of a resident who discovered an escaped alligator taking a swim in their backyard pool. Chesapeake Animal Services said in a Facebook post that animal control officers suspected the animal found swimming in the pool to be the alligator reported missing three weeks earlier from Jack's Jungle, a traveling animal education show. Advertisement

The alligator escaped its enclosure just down the block from the home with the pool, animal services said.

An officer contacted the owner of Jack's Jungle, who responded to the scene alongside animal control officers.

The alligator, "aptly named" Splash, was safely removed from the pool.

"The owner confirmed it was his gator (lawfully owned) and they worked together to remove Splash from his vacation spot. He was then safely returned home to his enclosure," the post said. "See you later, alligator."