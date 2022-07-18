Trending
July 18, 2022 / 3:21 PM

Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave

By Ben Hooper

July 18 (UPI) -- A British movie theater chain is offering free tickets to people with red hair for two days amid a heat wave in the country.

Showcase Cinemas announced on its website and social media accounts that redheads can get free tickets to the movies of their choice on Monday and Tuesday as part of the chain's "Sun Protecting Flicks," or "SPF," promotion.

"Experts say the U.K. is soon to witness its hottest EVER days on record and since redheads are often more vulnerable than most to the sun's rays, we're giving them shelter from the sun inside our fully air conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all," the website states.

The promotion is limited to one ticket per day for each red-haired person.

Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill

Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland
July 18 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman returned from a trip to visit her mother in Maryland with more than memories when she scored a $100,000 prize from a lottery ticket.
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
July 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado man became the first person of the 21st century -- and the fourth person overall -- to use a contraption attached to his nose to push a peanut up Pikes Peak mountain.
Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida
July 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida said a turtle with a fishing hook caught in its mouth was safely captured after several days of attempts.
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
July 18 (UPI) -- A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant was surprised with a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill from an out-of-town customer.
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
July 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man enlisted the help of colleagues at a work conference to recapture the Guinness World Record for longest throw and catch of a hot dog into a bun.
Escaped alligator takes a swim in Virginia neighbor's pool
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Escaped alligator takes a swim in Virginia neighbor's pool
July 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia were summoned to the home of a resident who discovered an escaped alligator taking a swim in their backyard pool.
Armadillos in Chicago? This southern animal is migrating north
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Armadillos in Chicago? This southern animal is migrating north
Recently, armadillos have started making a home for themselves in the Midwest -- and during the colder parts of the year, too.
Diamond ring earns Guinness World Record with 24,679 diamonds
Odd News // 3 days ago
Diamond ring earns Guinness World Record with 24,679 diamonds
July 15 (UPI) -- An Indian jewelry company earned a Guinness World Record when it set a staggering 24,679 diamonds in a single ring.
Maryland Lottery player wins two $30,946 prizes in 2 months with same numbers
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland Lottery player wins two $30,946 prizes in 2 months with same numbers
July 15 (UPI) -- A fan of the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game won her second $30,946 prize in two months by placing the same bet on the same horses.
Streaks in Montana sky believed to be old Russian rocket fuel tank
Odd News // 3 days ago
Streaks in Montana sky believed to be old Russian rocket fuel tank
July 15 (UPI) -- Experts said streaks seen in the sky over Montana were most likely from a piece of an old Russian rocket returning to Earth.
