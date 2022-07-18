Trending
July 18, 2022 / 4:29 PM

Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar

By Ben Hooper

July 18 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of an unlucky raccoon spotted wandering with a plastic jar stuck over its head.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said in a Facebook post that Homicide Detective Eddie Fallert spotted the raccoon Sunday on the North Side of Pittsburgh and called Detective Bobby Shaw to the scene.

Shaw arrived with some tools from the police station.

"The two worked together to safely remove the object and watch the raccoon run away to freedom," the post said.

