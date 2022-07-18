Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record

July 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man enlisted the help of colleagues at a work conference to recapture the Guinness World Record for longest throw and catch of a hot dog into a bun.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, originally held the record in 2019, when Jake Smith threw a hot dog 105 feet to where Rush caught it in a bun.

Advertisement

The record was broken twice in the meantime, with the most recent title sitting at 156 feet, 2 inches.

Rush enlisted the help of colleagues at the Cradlepoint Sales Summit in Boise to make several attempts at recapturing the record.

Rush said multiple attempts over the course of multiple days ended with Russell Phillips throwing a hot dog 167 feet and 5 inches to where Rush caught it in a bun. The record was beaten by more than 10 feet.