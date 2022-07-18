Trending
July 18, 2022 / 1:41 PM

Softshell turtle with hook caught in mouth rescued in Florida

By Ben Hooper

July 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida said a turtle with a fishing hook caught in its mouth was safely captured after several days of attempts.

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel said in a Facebook post that the turtle rescuers worked for multiple days to capture a Florida softshell turtle seen with a fishing hook in its mouth.

The turtle was safely captured and brought to CROW, where veterinarians used X-rays to confirm there were no hooks inside the turtle.

The turtle was given antibiotics and rehabilitative care and was cleared for release once veterinarians were satisfied there was no evidence of bleeding.

