Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 15, 2022 / 3:40 PM

Streaks in Montana sky believed to be old Russian rocket fuel tank

By Ben Hooper

July 15 (UPI) -- Experts said streaks seen in the sky over Montana were most likely from a piece of an old Russian rocket returning to Earth.

Witnesses captured video and photos about 10 p.m. Tuesday, when flaming objects streaked across the sky over Montana and were seen as far away as Idaho, Wyoming and Oregon.

Advertisement

Researchers with SpaceWeather.com said the streaks were most likely space junk -- specifically the fuel tank from a Russian rocket.

"Shortly before the explosion over Montana, the U.S. Department of Defense Space Track website issued a Trajectory Impact Prediction message for an object," the website said.

The object, a Breeze-M fuel tank, was part of Russia's Yamal 402 geostationary communications satellite. The tank has been orbiting since the Dec. 8, 2012, launch, SpaceWeather.com said.

Ryan Hannahoe, executive director of the Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry, said there were no reports of fuel tank pieces making landfall, indicating it completely burned up in the atmosphere.

Read More

Curious manatee grabs hold of boy's surfboard off Florida coast Bears break into California home, feast on doughnuts in the kitchen Houston police chase loose emu through city streets

Latest Headlines

Diamond ring earns Guinness World Record with 24,679 diamonds
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Diamond ring earns Guinness World Record with 24,679 diamonds
July 15 (UPI) -- An Indian jewelry company earned a Guinness World Record when it set a staggering 24,679 diamonds in a single ring.
Maryland Lottery player wins two $30,946 prizes in 2 months with same numbers
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Maryland Lottery player wins two $30,946 prizes in 2 months with same numbers
July 15 (UPI) -- A fan of the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game won her second $30,946 prize in two months by placing the same bet on the same horses.
'Is that a comet?' Shimmering cloud over Bermuda had Earthly origins
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Is that a comet?' Shimmering cloud over Bermuda had Earthly origins
Residents of Bermuda were perplexed as a massive cloud illuminated the dark night sky and appeared to glow as it grew larger than the moon.
Curious manatee grabs hold of boy's surfboard off Florida coast
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Curious manatee grabs hold of boy's surfboard off Florida coast
July 15 (UPI) -- A family surfing off the Florida coast captured video when a curious manatee swam up and placed a flipper on a child's board.
Bears break into California home, feast on doughnuts in the kitchen
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bears break into California home, feast on doughnuts in the kitchen
July 15 (UPI) -- A California woman shared video of a mother bear and cub that broke into her house and feasted on doughnuts from a kitchen counter.
Houston police chase loose emu through city streets
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Houston police chase loose emu through city streets
July 15 (UPI) -- Astonished onlookers captured video in Texas when an escaped emu led police on a chase through traffic.
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
July 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man with unusual skin suction recaptured a Guinness World Record by sticking 10 cans to his shaved head.
Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana shared video of an unusual foot chase involving an officer, an animal control officer and a goat seen wandering through a neighborhood.
Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast
In the middle of a segment on how the extreme, record-breaking heat across Texas could cause rolling blackouts in the Houston area, one TV meteorologist found himself in the middle of the story.
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster
July 14 (UPI) -- An extremely rare orange lobster was spared the dinner plate at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida and will have a new permanent home at an aquarium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years
Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years
Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
Brewery serves up refreshing take on hurricane preparedness
Brewery serves up refreshing take on hurricane preparedness
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement