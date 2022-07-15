Maryland Lottery player wins two $30,946 prizes in 2 months with same numbers

A Hyattsville, Md., woman used the same set of three numbers to win two $30,946 prizes from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax game in two months. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

July 15 (UPI) -- A fan of the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game won her second $30,946 prize in two months by placing the same bet on the same horses. The 51-year-old Hyattsville resident told Maryland Lottery officials 11, 10 and 12 represent her favorite Racetrax Trifecta bet, and in May the combination earned her a $30,946 prize. Advertisement

"I've been playing them ever since, once or twice a week," the player said.

The woman said she had a "feeling" Tuesday morning that it was the right time to place another bet, so she bought a ticket from the Sunoco station on Kenilworth Avenue in Hyattsville.

"When I first bought my ticket, the cashier got the numbers out of order. When I reminded him what I wanted, the numbers stuck in his head, I guess," the player said.

She said she wasn't paying attention to the race, but the cashier noticed her numbers coming up.

"I wasn't watching the races, so when he called out, I was shocked. $30,946 again? I started jumping up and down," she said.

The winner said she and her husband are in the process of finding a new home.

"This win will make our down payment a little more impressive," she said of her prize.