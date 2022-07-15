Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood

July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana shared video of an unusual foot chase involving an officer, an animal control officer and a goat seen wandering through a neighborhood.

The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer was dispatched alongside a Marion County Animal Care & Control officer on Thursday on a report of "a possibly injured goat in between some homes along Woodlark Drive."

The officers arrived to find the goat in the back yard of a home, and the house's residents said they were not the animal's owners.

The post included video of the officers chasing the goat around the yard. Police wrote the officers were finally able to "detain the goat for questioning."

"The goat was not injured and just happened to be lost," police wrote. "He is being well fed and made comfortable until proper ownership can be found."