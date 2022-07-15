Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 15, 2022 / 12:12 PM

Houston police chase loose emu through city streets

By Ben Hooper

July 15 (UPI) -- Astonished onlookers captured video in Texas when an escaped emu led police on a chase through traffic.

Yvette Fleming said she was in her car Thursday in the Greenspoint area when she captured video of Houston Police Department cruisers chasing after a large flightless bird that she initially thought was an ostrich.

Advertisement

Another witness, Lola Oyekan, recorded video of the emu when she spotted it while driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley.

Police said officers responded to a report of a traffic hazard and discovered the cause of the call was an emu on the loose. The bird was eventually wrangled by a game warden and returned to its owner, police said.

Read More

Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster

Latest Headlines

Bears break into California home, feast on doughnuts in the kitchen
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Bears break into California home, feast on doughnuts in the kitchen
July 15 (UPI) -- A California woman shared video of a mother bear and cub that broke into her house and feasted on doughnuts from a kitchen counter.
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
July 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man with unusual skin suction recaptured a Guinness World Record by sticking 10 cans to his shaved head.
Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana shared video of an unusual foot chase involving an officer, an animal control officer and a goat seen wandering through a neighborhood.
Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast
In the middle of a segment on how the extreme, record-breaking heat across Texas could cause rolling blackouts in the Houston area, one TV meteorologist found himself in the middle of the story.
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster
July 14 (UPI) -- An extremely rare orange lobster was spared the dinner plate at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida and will have a new permanent home at an aquarium.
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year.
Baby raccoons rescued from Massachusetts chimney
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Baby raccoons rescued from Massachusetts chimney
July 14 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home to rescue two baby raccoons from a resident's chimney.
North Carolina man's grilling plans lead to $100,000 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 21 hours ago
North Carolina man's grilling plans lead to $100,000 lottery jackpot
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his craving for steak led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Mosaic featuring 14,400 doughnuts breaks world record in Arizona
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Mosaic featuring 14,400 doughnuts breaks world record in Arizona
July 14 (UPI) -- An Arizona-based grocery store chain broke a Guinness World Record when it assembled 14,400 doughnuts into a mosaic of the store's 90th anniversary logo.
Cowboys help New Hampshire police round up escaped bull
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Cowboys help New Hampshire police round up escaped bull
July 14 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a bull that was on the loose for several days after escaping a Massachusetts farm was captured with help from some New York cowboys.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years
Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years
Brewery serves up refreshing take on hurricane preparedness
Brewery serves up refreshing take on hurricane preparedness
Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement