Houston police chase loose emu through city streets

July 15 (UPI) -- Astonished onlookers captured video in Texas when an escaped emu led police on a chase through traffic.

Yvette Fleming said she was in her car Thursday in the Greenspoint area when she captured video of Houston Police Department cruisers chasing after a large flightless bird that she initially thought was an ostrich.

Another witness, Lola Oyekan, recorded video of the emu when she spotted it while driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley.

Police said officers responded to a report of a traffic hazard and discovered the cause of the call was an emu on the loose. The bird was eventually wrangled by a game warden and returned to its owner, police said.