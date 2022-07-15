Diamond ring earns Guinness World Record with 24,679 diamonds

July 15 (UPI) -- An Indian jewelry company earned a Guinness World Record when it set a staggering 24,679 diamonds in a single ring.

Guinness announced SWA Diamonds earned the record for the large ring, which was dubbed "Ami," Sanskit for "immortality."

The design of the ring was based on the pink oyster mushroom.

"The mushroom represents immortality and longevity," Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, managing director at SWA Diamonds, told Guinness World Records.

The natural diamonds set in the ring were certified as conflict-free by Kimberley Process Certification Scheme.

The ring, which weighs in at about 12 ounces, was valued by SWA Diamonds at $95,243.