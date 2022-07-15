Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record

July 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man with unusual skin suction recaptured a Guinness World Record by sticking 10 cans to his shaved head.

Jamie Keeton, aka "Canhead," or "Canpa" to his grandchildren, originally set the record for most drink cans placed on head using air suction in 2016, when he affixed eight cans to his head and had them remain in place for at least 5 seconds.

Advertisement

Keeton's record was broken by a Japanese man who stuck nine cans to his head in 2019, leading Keeton to recapture the title this year with 10 cans.

Keeton, who turned his ability to stick objects to his head into a lucrative career, attributed his unusual skill to a medical condition.

"I actually have a skin condition that's not named yet where my skin pores literally suck in oxygen," Keeton told Guinness World Records.

The condition has caused objects to stick to his skin since he was a child, but Keeton said he didn't realize the extent of his abilities until he shaved his head for the first time and went to a ball game.

"I was trying to cool my head down. I dried it off first, grabbed a can of pop, and just started cooling my head down," he said. "As I was doing that, they hit a homerun and I went up to grab it and missed, and then I was like 'Where's my drink?' It was stuck to the back of my head."

Advertisement

Keeton said his head suction has led him to some unexpected places in life.

"I now have made it into a business. I market for people's companies and go to events where they pay me anywhere from 10 to 20 thousand dollars a weekend," he said. "All because of this condition, I got to meet so many celebrities. And what's really funny is that they actually come up to me and ask me for photos. They know me before I see them."