July 14, 2022 / 5:08 PM

Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster

By Ben Hooper
An orange lobster, dubbed Cheddar, was found in a shipment of crustaceans that arrived at a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Fla. Photo courtesy of Ripley's Aquarium

July 14 (UPI) -- An extremely rare orange lobster was spared the dinner plate at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida and will have a new permanent home at an aquarium.

Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach said it was contacted by managers at the Red Lobster in Hollywood after workers discovered the orange lobster in a shipment.

The lobster's orange coloring is believed to be from a mutation that occurs only in one out of 30 million lobsters.

The unusual crustacean was named Cheddar in honor of Red Lobster's cheddar bay biscuits.

"Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them," Red Lobster Manager Mario Roque said in a news release from Ripley's. "A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home."

Nicole Bott, senior director of communications at Red Lobster, said Cheddar will soon be on display at the Myrtle Beach aquarium.

"We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her," Bott said. "It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank."

Odd News // 55 minutes ago
July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
July 14 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home to rescue two baby raccoons from a resident's chimney.
Odd News // 1 hour ago
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his craving for steak led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Odd News // 2 hours ago
July 14 (UPI) -- An Arizona-based grocery store chain broke a Guinness World Record when it assembled 14,400 doughnuts into a mosaic of the store's 90th anniversary logo.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
July 14 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a bull that was on the loose for several days after escaping a Massachusetts farm was captured with help from some New York cowboys.
Odd News // 4 hours ago
July 14 (UPI) -- A cat who escaped from her kennel after arriving at a Boston airport on a flight from Germany has been safely captured three weeks later.
Odd News // 6 hours ago
July 14 (UPI) -- A man with an impressive memory broke a Guinness World Record in Florida by memorizing the order of a deck of cards underwater and sorting a second deck into the same order.
Odd News // 1 day ago
July 13 (UPI) -- A gift to a 10-year-old boy in 1993 became the seed that grew into the largest collection of "Power Rangers" memorabilia in the world.
Odd News // 1 day ago
July 13 (UPI) -- A lottery club in Michigan won a $1.85 million lottery jackpot after 20 years of pooling together to buy lottery tickets.
Odd News // 1 day ago
July 13 (UPI) -- Seneca Park Zoo announced the birth of a female giraffe. She is the second Masai giraffe born this year at the Rochester, N.Y., zoo.
