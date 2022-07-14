Trending
July 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Escaped cat captured after wandering Boston airport for three weeks

By Ben Hooper

July 14 (UPI) -- A cat who escaped from her kennel after arriving at a Boston airport on a flight from Germany has been safely captured three weeks later.

The cat, named Rowdy, escaped from her kennel after her family's Lufthansa flight arrived at Logan International Airport on June 24.

The feline was spotted wandering around the airport but evaded capture for three weeks before finally being caught Wednesday.

"Whether out of fatigue or hunger we'll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority, told WCVB-TV.

Mehigan said the capture came at the close of an extensive search.

"Searching for Rowdy became a community effort, with everyone from construction workers to airline staff constantly on the lookout hoping for a positive outcome," Mehigan said. "Massport staff set up wildlife cameras around Terminal E in areas she had been seen as well as safe release animal traps. Massport was also contacted by multiple animal organizations offering their assistance."

Patty Sahli, Rowdy's owner, welcomed news of Rowdy's capture.

"It's really touching to see, to me, that they all did this for a cat. I'm just really forever grateful," Sahli said.

Massport said Rowdy would be given a veterinary examination before being returned to her family.

Man earns world record for memorizing deck of cards underwater 200-pound turtle rescued from under Florida beach boardwalk Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize

