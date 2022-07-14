Cowboys help New Hampshire police round up escaped bull

July 14 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a bull that was on the loose for several days after escaping a Massachusetts farm was captured with help from some New York cowboys.

The Pelham Police Department said the bull escaped from Smith Farm in Dracut, Mass., and made its way across the border to the Pelham area.

Cpl. Brian Kelly of the Pelham Police Department said the bull was first spotted in a wooded area, and the trees made the search difficult.

The bull's owner contacted a cowboy service from New York and a team traveled to Pelham to help capture the loose bovine.

"In my 15 years on the job, I've never seen anything like this," Kelly told Boston.com. "I'm not usually used to cowboys with lassos riding down Route 38."

The police department said in an Instagram post Wednesday that the bull was safely captured and was on its way home.

"The bull wasn't too happy, but as far as I know he's home, safe, and uninjured," Kelly said.