Odd News
July 14, 2022 / 3:43 PM

Mosaic featuring 14,400 doughnuts breaks world record in Arizona

By Ben Hooper

July 14 (UPI) -- An Arizona-based grocery store chain broke a Guinness World Record when it assembled 14,400 doughnuts into a mosaic of the store's 90th anniversary logo.

Bashas, a grocery store chain based in Chandler, broke the world record for largest doughnut mosaic (logo) when it assembled the 14,400 decorated doughnuts into the shape of a special logo designed for the chain's 90th anniversary.

"We're celebrating our 90th anniversary, so it's 'go big or go home,'" Bashas spokeswoman Ashley Shick told KTVK/KPHO.

Officials said the team assembled the mosaic at Basha High School and a Guinness World Records adjudicator measured the finished logo at 902 square feet, enough to break the previous record, which was set in Ukraine in 2012.

