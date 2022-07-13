Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years

Five anonymous winners, who dubbed themselves the Lunch Bunch Crew, bought the winning Lotto 47 ticket at Tom's Market in Ortonville. Photo Courtesy of Michigan Lottery Connect

July 13 (UPI) -- A lottery club in Michigan won a $1.85 million lottery jackpot after 20 years of pooling together to buy lottery tickets. The five anonymous winners, who dubbed themselves the Lunch Bunch Crew, bought the winning Lotto 47 ticket at Tom's Market in Ortonville, according to Michigan Lottery Connect. Advertisement

Members of the group, who take turns buying a ticket each week, didn't realize they won.

"One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket," an anonymous group member told Michigan Lottery officials. "We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom's Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy!"

The ticket matched the winning numbers for the June 18 drawing: 02-04-06-17-31-36.

The Lunch Bunch Crew elected to take their prize in a lump-sum payment of about $1.2 million.

"We are still in shock," a club member said. "Winning is life changing for all of us."

Advertisement