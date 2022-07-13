Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of second Masai giraffe this year

July 13 (UPI) -- Seneca Park Zoo announced the birth of a female giraffe. She is the second Masai giraffe born this year at the Rochester, N.Y., zoo.

"The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "Thank you to our dedicated animal care and animal veterinary team for their around-the-clock care of our newest addition."

The calf was born Tuesday to mother Kipenzi. It is her first calf.

"We are hopeful, and we also know giraffe mortality rates are high," said Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy. "The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth. Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7."

A male giraffe, named Olmstead, was born to mother Iggy in May. He was the first Masai giraffe born at the zoo.