Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 13, 2022 / 11:15 AM

Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of second Masai giraffe this year

By UPI Staff

July 13 (UPI) -- Seneca Park Zoo announced the birth of a female giraffe. She is the second Masai giraffe born this year at the Rochester, N.Y., zoo.

"The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "Thank you to our dedicated animal care and animal veterinary team for their around-the-clock care of our newest addition."

Advertisement

The calf was born Tuesday to mother Kipenzi. It is her first calf.

"We are hopeful, and we also know giraffe mortality rates are high," said Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy. "The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth. Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7."

A male giraffe, named Olmstead, was born to mother Iggy in May. He was the first Masai giraffe born at the zoo.

Read More

Wisconsin zoo welcomes birth of reticulated giraffe baby Louisville Zoo announces birth of Hartmann's mountain zebra Giraffe calf at San Diego Zoo can stand, walk after leg brace treatment

Latest Headlines

Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
July 13 (UPI) -- A gift to a 10-year-old boy in 1993 became the seed that grew into the largest collection of "Power Rangers" memorabilia in the world.
Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years
July 13 (UPI) -- A lottery club in Michigan won a $1.85 million lottery jackpot after 20 years of pooling together to buy lottery tickets.
Brewery serves up refreshing take on hurricane preparedness
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Brewery serves up refreshing take on hurricane preparedness
One state is passing down knowledge about hurricane season with hurricane seasonal beer, with crucial evacuation preparedness messaging on the cans.
200-pound turtle rescued from under Florida beach boardwalk
Odd News // 19 hours ago
200-pound turtle rescued from under Florida beach boardwalk
July 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a 200-pound turtle found stuck under a boardwalk on a beach.
Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize
July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
Alabama woman's lost ring fished out of California lake after 53 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Alabama woman's lost ring fished out of California lake after 53 years
July 12 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who lost her high school class ring while swimming in a California lake soon will be reunited with it after 53 years, thanks to a couple who found it while fishing.
Dog chases bear away from owner's New Hampshire porch
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog chases bear away from owner's New Hampshire porch
July 12 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire resident's home security camera was recording when a bear that wandered onto his porch was chased off by the family dog.
Wallaby on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Wallaby on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood
July 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in North Carolina are attempting to capture an escaped wallaby seen hopping loose through a neighborhood.
'Manhattanhenge' dazzles New York at sunset
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Manhattanhenge' dazzles New York at sunset
July 12 (UPI) -- Residents of New York City captured photos and video as Monday night's sunset aligned with the street grid of Manhattan in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge."
Guinea pig earns world record with 16 tricks in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Guinea pig earns world record with 16 tricks in one minute
July 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina guinea pig is officially a Guinness World Record holder after the record-keeping organization verified he successfully performed 16 tricks in one minute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
Louisiana kangaroo was released from enclosure by a parrot
Louisiana kangaroo was released from enclosure by a parrot
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
Senate Democrats agree to close tax loophole to save Medicare from bankruptcy
Senate Democrats agree to close tax loophole to save Medicare from bankruptcy
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement