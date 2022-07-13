Trending
July 13, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia

By UPI Staff
Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
Michael Nilsen's collection of 9,364 items, including action figures, weapons, books and DVDs, spans 28 seasons of the Power Rangers show and three films. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 13 (UPI) -- A gift to a 10-year-old boy in 1993 became the seed that grew into the largest collection of Power Rangers memorabilia in the world.

Michael Nilsen's collection of 9,364 items, including action figures, weapons, books and DVDs, spans 28 seasons of the Power Rangers show and three films, Guinness World Records said Tuesday.

"It was the coolest show I had ever seen," Nilsen told Guinness World Records of his first time watching the live-action superhero television series in 1993.

The collection began when Nilsen's uncle bought him a Megazord figure from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Season 1 for his 10th birthday that year.

At first, Nilsen said, he was "significantly disappointed" with the toy.

"It didn't combine or transform as I hoped and it was the smaller version with shooting fists," he said. "I was so disappointed, I didn't even ask for Power Rangers items for Christmas."

His introduction to a deluxe Megazord toy five months later inspired him to keep looking at what other Power Rangers toys were available.

"It combined and transformed, just like in the show," Nilsen said. "It was incredible. I didn't think they made such a thing."

Today, Nilsen's collection, which was counted before this year's release of Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 29 on Netflix, includes a special edition Soul of Chogokin Megazord valued it up to $400 and the complete collection of the "World's Smallest" Power Rangers action figures.

"Whatever you can think of, I probably have it," Nilsen said.

