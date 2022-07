Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch caused him to turn around and buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to leave the Jones Exxon store in Stanley, N.C., when he stopped in his tracks. Advertisement

"I really was about to walk out," Bruce said. "My mind just told me to go back and buy the ticket."

Bruce bought a $25 Spectacular Riches ticket, and was shocked to discover his hunch had earned him a $100,000 jackpot.

"I thought I won $100 at first," Bruce said. "I was just like, 'Wow.'"

Bruce said his winnings will go toward remodeling his house and helping his family.