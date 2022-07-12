Trending
Odd News
July 12, 2022 / 3:08 PM

Wallaby on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood

By Ben Hooper

July 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in North Carolina are attempting to capture an escaped wallaby seen hopping loose through a neighborhood.

Bryan Southers captured video and photos on Monday when he spotted the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, hopping through the Lineberger Park neighborhood of Gastonia.

"It was the trippiest thing I've seen," Southers told WBTV.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement confirmed personnel responded Monday to a call about a kangaroo on the loose. Officers were able to contact the animal's owner, who revealed it was actually a wallaby.

County officials said the owner was advised that wallabies are not legal to be kept as pets in the city.

Animal control officials said they are working to capture the wallaby.

