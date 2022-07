An escaped kangaroo in the West Point area of Cullman County, Ala., was safely recaptured and returned to its home. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

July 12 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from an Alabama property was safely captured and returned home two days later. Eli Morton said the 2-year-old kangaroo, named Jackie Leggs, escaped from his property in the West Point area of Cullman County on Saturday. Advertisement

Morton confirmed Jackie Leggs was safely captured just after noon Monday and returned home.

Jackie Leggs previously escaped once earlier this year and was recaptured with the help of cheese puff snacks and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.