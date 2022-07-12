Dog chases bear away from owner's New Hampshire porch

July 12 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire resident's home security camera was recording when a bear that wandered onto his porch was chased off by the family dog.

Zach Henson of North Haverhill shared Ring doorbell camera footage showing Thor, a 13-year-old dog belonging to his father, Rick Henson, standing next to a black bear on the front porch of his home and barking at the wild animal.

The footage shows Thor descend the stairs and continue barking while giving the bear room to climb down and walk away. Thor follows from a safe distance and continues barking as the bear leaves.

Rick Henson then opens the door and can be heard saying, "Good boy, Thor."