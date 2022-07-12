'Manhattanhenge' dazzles New York at sunset

July 12 (UPI) -- Residents of New York City captured photos and video as Monday night's sunset aligned with the street grid of Manhattan in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge."

Manhattanhenge, which was dubbed as such by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson as a take on Britain's Stonehenge, created a spectacle Monday evening as the setting sun lowered in perfect alignment with the streets of Manhattan.

Advertisement

Tuesday night's sunset will feature a similar spectacle.

Manhattanhenge occurs four times a year, twice in the spring and twice in the summer. Tuesday evening's sunset will mark the last of the year.