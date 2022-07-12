Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 12, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Guinea pig earns world record with 16 tricks in one minute

By Ben Hooper

July 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina guinea pig is officially a Guinness World Record holder after the record-keeping organization verified he successfully performed 16 tricks in one minute.

Gwen Ford said she received word from Guinness World Records on Tuesday that her pet, Coco, officially set the record for most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute.

Advertisement

Ford said Coco performed 18 tricks in his official attempt in March, but Guinness only accepted 16 of the tricks. The total was still enough to surpass the goal of 14 set by the record-keeping group.

"Gwen fostered and later adopted him from an animal shelter in December of 2018," Guinness World Records said. "Due to Coco's abundance of energy and curiosity, Gwen began training him through a trick certification program. He soon learned over 70 tricks and became a certified Trick Guinea Pig Champion."

Read More

Escaped kangaroo named Jackie Leggs captured in Alabama Paper Bag Day commemorates anniversary of 1859 invention 14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral

Latest Headlines

Escaped kangaroo named Jackie Leggs captured in Alabama
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped kangaroo named Jackie Leggs captured in Alabama
July 12 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from an Alabama property was safely captured and returned home two days later.
Paper Bag Day commemorates anniversary of 1859 invention
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Paper Bag Day commemorates anniversary of 1859 invention
July 12 (UPI) -- Paper Bag Day, celebrated annually on July 12, commemorates the anniversary of inventor William Goodale patenting a paper bag machine in 1859.
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
Odd News // 18 hours ago
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
July 11 (UPI) -- A New York county's online contest to pick a new "I Voted" sticker is receiving added attention after an unusual entry from a local 14-year-old student went viral.
Florida man finds bear rummaging through garage refrigerator
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Florida man finds bear rummaging through garage refrigerator
July 11 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video when he discovered a black bear helping itself to a snack from the a refrigerator in the garage.
Maryland man's persistence pays off with Pick 5 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland man's persistence pays off with Pick 5 lottery jackpot
July 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery man who has bought a Pick 5 ticket bearing the same numbers every day since the game began earlier this year had his persistence pay off with a $25,000 prize.
New Jersey man finds $1,000 in money from 1934 buried under porch
Odd News // 19 hours ago
New Jersey man finds $1,000 in money from 1934 buried under porch
July 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man doing home renovations made a surprising discovery underneath the porch area -- $1,000 in $10 and $20 bills from 1934.
Dog rescued from canal near Texas water treatment plant
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Dog rescued from canal near Texas water treatment plant
July 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog spotted struggling to swim in a canal near a water treatment plant.
Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river
July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river.
Sea lions appear to chase panicked beach-goers in San Diego
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Sea lions appear to chase panicked beach-goers in San Diego
July 11 (UPI) -- A visitor to a southern California beach captured video of beach-goers fleeing in a panic two sea lions appear to aggressively charge after them -- but one expert said the animals may not have been chasing the humans.
Canadian runner breaks world record for joggling 6.2 miles
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Canadian runner breaks world record for joggling 6.2 miles
July 11 (UPI) -- A Canadian runner unofficially broke a Guinness World Record for joggling -- juggling while running -- when he reached a distance of 6.2 miles in 34 minutes and 47 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sea lions appear to chase panicked beach-goers in San Diego
Sea lions appear to chase panicked beach-goers in San Diego
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
World's most expensive french fries return to New York eatery
World's most expensive french fries return to New York eatery
New Jersey man finds $1,000 in money from 1934 buried under porch
New Jersey man finds $1,000 in money from 1934 buried under porch
Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river
Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement