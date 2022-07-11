Watch Live
President Joe Biden celebrates bipartisan gun restrictions in newly passed Safer Communities Act
Odd News
July 11, 2022 / 10:59 AM

Kangaroo leads police on 3-mile chase in Hungary

By Ben Hooper

July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hungary responded to the southern area of the capital, Budapest, to capture an unusual animal on the loose -- a kangaroo.

Budapest Police Headquarters said officers were called to the Csepel area of the city on Sunday when a kangaroo of unknown origins was spotted hopping loose.

The kangaroo led police on a chase for more than 3 miles before officers managed to wrap it in a blanket.

The marsupial was transported to the Budapest Zoo for care while police investigate where the animal came from.

