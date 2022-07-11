Georgia first responders chase, wrangle fugitive goat

July 11 (UPI) -- First responders in Cobb County, Ga., chased and wrangled a goat that recently ran away from its owner.

"After an extensive foot chase to ensure the safety of Mableton residents, Cobb County Police (with assistance from Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services) apprehended the 'subject,'" a message on the Cobb County 911 Facebook page said.

"He has been returned to its owner. Thank you for all your hard work!"

The goat's owner called the Cobb County Police Department to report the disappearance and officers, detectives, and fire and rescue workers all took part in the effort to chase him down, corner him and take him home Saturday afternoon.