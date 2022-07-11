Florida man finds bear rummaging through garage refrigerator

July 11 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video when he discovered a black bear helping itself to a snack from the a refrigerator in the garage.

Jason Mickel of Sanford said a neighbor alerted him to an intruder in his garage and went out to discover the bear rummaging through his refrigerator.

"Going through my fridge, I see, aren't you?" Mickel says in the video he filmed. "Take all my food?"

The bear, apparently startled by Mickel's presence, walks out of the garage, leaving a trail of snacks in the driveway.

Mickel said he got into his car and followed the bear through the neighborhood until the animal vanished into the woods.