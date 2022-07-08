Loose pig visits Illinois high school

July 8 (UPI) -- Officials at an Illinois high school said a loose pig has taken up residence on campus and has thus far managed to evade all attempts at capture.

Mount Vernon Township High School in Jefferson County said in a Facebook post that the pig wandered onto the campus Thursday and took a tour of the school's exterior while officials attempted to capture it.

The school contacted the local animal shelter for assistance, but the pig proved too elusive for both school employees and shelter personnel.

The pig was last seen in the bean field next to the school Thursday evening. The Facebook post said officials plan to continue attempting to capture the pig and return it home.