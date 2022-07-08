Trending
July 8, 2022 / 4:34 PM

Baby deer rescued from chain-link fence in New York

By Ben Hooper

July 8 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a young deer found with its leg caught in a chain-link fence.

The West Seneca Police Department said officers responded Thursday to a property where a fawn was spotted stuck in a chain-link fence.

"During times when Animal Control isn't available we often get called upon to free deer from nets, railings, fences, etc.," the department said in a Facebook post.

The post included a video showing police using a baton to stretch out the gap between the metal links so the deer could be pulled free.

