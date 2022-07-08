Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 8, 2022 / 8:37 AM

Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway

By Zachary Rosenthal, Accuweather.com

One unlucky driver in suddenly ended up in the middle of a real-life James Bond movie when a mountainside in China's southwestern Sichuan province gave way, causing rocks and debris to spill onto the roadway, leaving the imperiled car no choice but to outrun the carnage.

The landslide, which occurred on July 5, sent plumes of smoke and piles of small debris and mud careening down towards China's Wenchuan-Maerkang Highway -- and the car driving on it.

Advertisement

The massive rockfall, which appears to have begun high up on the mountainside, nearly crushed the car, with the driver barely making it out of a mountain tunnel before the debris caught up with the vehicle.

While the bad guy in a James Bond movie might have intentionally caused the rockslide with some sort of explosion, the rockslide in this case was more likely a product of the wicked weather that China has been enduring in recent weeks.

So far this summer, temperatures in China's north have been extraordinarily hot, and southern parts of the country have seen unusually wet conditions. Deluges of rain often precede landslides, as the rainfall allows mud and water to carry rocks and small pieces of debris downhill. As the debris accelerates on its path down the mountainside, a landslide can gain enough force and mass to be dangerous to property and potentially even deadly.

Advertisement

Landslides can occur all over the world, with a particularly deadly landslide occurring in Brazil earlier this year. In that incident, more than 100 people died after a rain-induced landslide tore through the city of Petrópolis, a mountainous city about 25 miles north of Brazil.

The United States is not immune from devastating landslides, with a 2018 landslide killing more than 20 people in Montecito, California, after heavy rain fell on burn scar areas from fires that raged earlier that year, triggering deadly waves of flowing mud, rock and debris. In 2014, a gargantuan landslide destroyed dozens of homes in Oso, Washington, killing 43.

The landslide in China resulted in no casualties, meaning that our would-be James Bond survived the death-defying adventure without any injuries, according to local reports. It may be some time before anyone can drive that road again, though, as the highway has been closed for repairs.

Read More

Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway Georgia Guidestones demolished for safety after explosion Uber car's license plate numbers earn lottery player $50,000

Latest Headlines

Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank
Odd News // 14 hours ago
Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank
July 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia used a sling and an excavator to hoist a horse that fell into a water tank and was unable to climb back out.
George Clooney's infamous 'Batman & Robin' suit up for auction
Odd News // 15 hours ago
George Clooney's infamous 'Batman & Robin' suit up for auction
July 7 (UPI) -- The superhero costume worn by George Clooney in 1997's "Batman & Robin" is up for auction -- and it comes with a "hyper-realistic" Clooney mannequin.
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma
July 7 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the birth of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.
72-year-old earns Guinness World Record for Pacific coast bike ride
Odd News // 15 hours ago
72-year-old earns Guinness World Record for Pacific coast bike ride
July 7 (UPI) -- A 72-year-old woman earned the Guinness World Record as the oldest person to cross America by bicycle (north-south) when she completed her 2,083-mile journey in 43 days.
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
July 7 (UPI) -- A woman traveling on a Florida highway captured video of the moment lightning struck her husband's truck, damaging the vehicle and a sheriff's deputy's vehicle traveling next to it.
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose
July 7 (UPI) -- Residents of Portland, Maine, reported seeing an unusual animal on the loose in the city -- a monkey.
Missing dog reunited with former Florida resident after 8 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Missing dog reunited with former Florida resident after 8 years
July 7 (UPI) -- A former Florida woman was reunited with her dog eight years after the canine went missing.
Boa constrictor on the loose in Michigan believed to be escaped pet
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Boa constrictor on the loose in Michigan believed to be escaped pet
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said a reported boa constrictor on the loose in Kent County is believed to be an escaped pet.
Gut feeling leads to purchase of $1M lottery ticket in North Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Gut feeling leads to purchase of $1M lottery ticket in North Carolina
July 7 (UPI) -- A 46-year-old heating and air conditioning installer from North Carolina says he bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket on a hunch and won $1 million.
Idaho zoo's 60-year-old spider monkey might be world's oldest
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho zoo's 60-year-old spider monkey might be world's oldest
July 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho zoo threw a birthday party for a black-handed spider monkey who officials said might be the world's oldest member of his species at age 60.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
Alligator found swimming in Wisconsin lake
Alligator found swimming in Wisconsin lake
Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank
Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank
Giant invasive snail sends one Florida county into quarantine
Giant invasive snail sends one Florida county into quarantine
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement