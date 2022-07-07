Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 7, 2022 / 4:09 PM

Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway

By Ben Hooper

July 7 (UPI) -- A woman traveling on a Florida highway captured video of the moment lightning struck her husband's truck, damaging the vehicle and a sheriff's deputy's vehicle traveling next to it.

Michelle Whalen was traveling in a car behind her husband's truck on Interstate 75 in the Tampa area and was taking video of the rainstorm when she captured the moment a bolt of lightning struck the truck being driven by her husband, Edward Whalen.

Advertisement

Hillsborough County Deputy Kristen Miceli was driving next to Whalen's truck when the lightning hit.

"The car was fried. When I was going down the road, all the lights on the dashboard had turned on and my power steering went out. My car shut off and I kind of just coasted," Miceli told WFLA-TV.

Miceli and the Whalen family were not injured, but their vehicles were severely damaged.

"It was pretty wild. After everything was done, my son said we needed to check ourselves in a couple days for super powers," Brian Whalen said.

Read More

Missing dog reunited with former Florida resident after 8 years Boa constrictor on the loose in Michigan believed to be escaped pet Idaho zoo's 60-year-old spider monkey might be world's oldest

Latest Headlines

George Clooney's infamous 'Batman & Robin' suit up for auction
Odd News // 1 minute ago
George Clooney's infamous 'Batman & Robin' suit up for auction
July 7 (UPI) -- The superhero costume worn by George Clooney in 1997's "Batman & Robin" is up for auction -- and it comes with a "hyper-realistic" Clooney mannequin.
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma
July 7 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the birth of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.
72-year-old earns Guinness World Record for Pacific coast bike ride
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
72-year-old earns Guinness World Record for Pacific coast bike ride
July 7 (UPI) -- A 72-year-old woman earned the Guinness World Record as the oldest person to cross America by bicycle (north-south) when she completed her 2,083-mile journey in 43 days.
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose
July 7 (UPI) -- Residents of Portland, Maine, reported seeing an unusual animal on the loose in the city -- a monkey.
Missing dog reunited with former Florida resident after 8 years
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Missing dog reunited with former Florida resident after 8 years
July 7 (UPI) -- A former Florida woman was reunited with her dog eight years after the canine went missing.
Boa constrictor on the loose in Michigan believed to be escaped pet
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Boa constrictor on the loose in Michigan believed to be escaped pet
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said a reported boa constrictor on the loose in Kent County is believed to be an escaped pet.
Gut feeling leads to purchase of $1M lottery ticket in North Carolina
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Gut feeling leads to purchase of $1M lottery ticket in North Carolina
July 7 (UPI) -- A 46-year-old heating and air conditioning installer from North Carolina says he bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket on a hunch and won $1 million.
Idaho zoo's 60-year-old spider monkey might be world's oldest
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho zoo's 60-year-old spider monkey might be world's oldest
July 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho zoo threw a birthday party for a black-handed spider monkey who officials said might be the world's oldest member of his species at age 60.
Alligator found swimming in Wisconsin lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator found swimming in Wisconsin lake
July 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin are trying to find the owner of an unusual animal found swimming in a lake -- an alligator.
Firefighters dive into Massachusetts river to recover lost diamond ring
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters dive into Massachusetts river to recover lost diamond ring
July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts went diving in a river to recover a diamond ring dropped into the water by a visiting couple.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alligator found swimming in Wisconsin lake
Alligator found swimming in Wisconsin lake
Giant invasive snail sends one Florida county into quarantine
Giant invasive snail sends one Florida county into quarantine
Curious bear uses face as a paintbrush at Washington zoo
Curious bear uses face as a paintbrush at Washington zoo
Dog rescued after swimming 1.5 miles from shore in New Jersey
Dog rescued after swimming 1.5 miles from shore in New Jersey
Firefighters dive into Massachusetts river to recover lost diamond ring
Firefighters dive into Massachusetts river to recover lost diamond ring
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement