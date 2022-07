1/2

A horse that fell into a water tank in Belimbla Park, Australia, was hoisted to safety by firefighters using slings and an excavator. Photo courtesy of Fire and Rescue NSW/Facebook

July 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia used a sling and an excavator to hoist a horse that fell into a water tank and was unable to climb back out. Fire and Rescue New South Wales said a crew from Narellan responded Thursday to Belimbla Park, where a 5-year-old horse named Jester had fallen into a water tank. Advertisement

Officials said in a Facebook post that the horse's fall was "softened by water which had half-filled the tank."

A crew from Liverpool brought slings and harness for the horse and firefighters borrowed an excavator from a neighboring property to hoist the horse to safety.

"We understand Jester is doing well," the post said.