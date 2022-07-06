Italian man amasses collection of 12,402 different Pepsi cans

July 6 (UPI) -- The Italian owner of the world's largest collection of Pepsi cans broke his own Guinness World Record when his current total was verified as including 12,402 different cans.

Christian Cavaletti originally earned the Guinness World Record for largest collection of Pepsi cans in March 2004, when his collection was tallied at 4,391 pieces.

Guinness said Cavaletti has now officially broken his own record with a total 12,402 cans.

Cavaletti said he and his brother, Edoardo, began collecting Pepsi cans in 1989, after becoming enamored with the Back to the Future trilogy. The brothers collected items related to the films, including a futuristic can of "Pepsi Perfect" from Back to the Future Part II.

The brothers then branched out into collecting Pepsi cans, which now reside in Cavaletti's basement.

The collector said he owns cans from 81 different countries and the oldest dates from 1948, the first year the beverage was sold in a can.

Cavaletti said he is now planning to turn his collection into a mini museum.

"More than 15,000 different cans will be displayed, but day by day, the number will increase, making each visit a unique experience, even after several times," the collector wrote on his website.