July 5, 2022 / 1:50 PM

12-year-old author becomes youngest to publish a book series

By Ben Hooper
Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi earned a Guinness World Records title at the age of 12 when she was verified as the world's youngest person to publish a book series (female). Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 5 (UPI) -- An author from Saudi Arabia became a Guinness World Record holder at the age of 12 when she was confirmed as the world's youngest person to publish a book series (female).

Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi, who is now 13, was 12 years 295 days old when Guinness World Records verified her title.

Alhazmi published her first novel, Treasure of the Lost Sea, in 2019, and the sequel book, Portal of the Hidden World, was published the same year. The third book in the series, Beyond the Future World, followed in 2020, and the fourth book, The Passage to the Unknown, is currently being written.

Alhazmi, who wrote her novels in English, said she has been writing short stories since she was very young.

"I started writing at the age of six while I was accompanied by my family to study abroad," she said.

The young author said she wanted to fill a niche for young readers.

"I write for my fellow children community. I realized there aren't many novels for this age group, so I decided to create a few of my own," she said.

