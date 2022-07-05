Trending
Odd News
July 5, 2022 / 4:04 PM

Uber car's license plate numbers earn lottery player $50,000

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man used his Uber driver's license plate numbers to play the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 game and ended up winning $50,000. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

July 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won a $50,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing said his numbers came from an unusual source -- his Uber driver's license plate.

The 51-year-old Silver Spring man told Maryland Lottery officials recent troubles with his car led to a memorable trip with a friendly Uber driver.

"The Uber driver that day was great to talk to," the man said. "We had a great conversation as he was driving me to work."

The man said the pleasant trip caused him to remember the driver's license plate.

"The Uber car's plates just stuck in my head," he said.

The man said he stopped at Wheaton Winery in Silver Spring to buy Keno tickets and decided while at the store to try the Uber car's license plate numbers on a Pick 5 ticket.

"There were five numbers so I used them for a Pick 5 ticket," he said.

The man placed $1 wagers for the June 22 midday and evening drawings. He ended up winning $50,000.

"When I saw the results the next day, I had no reaction. Zero," the winner recalled. "I expected to be excited, to yell and scream. I'm not sure why I just sat there. I guess I was just frozen."

The winner said he has big plans for his prize money.

"As well as it turned out for me, that will be my last Uber ride for a long while," he said.

