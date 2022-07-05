Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 5, 2022 / 4:26 PM

Curious bear uses face as a paintbrush at Washington zoo

By Ben Hooper

July 5 (UPI) -- Officials at a Washington state zoo shared video of a curious bear who used a puddle of paint on the floor of her enclosure to create a masterpiece with her face.

The Northwest Trek Wildlife Park said in a Facebook post that paint was poured on the floor of some bear enclosures in the hope that the animals would create colorful paw-prints to be sold for future fundraisers.

Advertisement

One of the bears, a female named Fern, surprised zookeepers by putting her face into the paint and using it to smear a work of art onto the floor.

The zoo, which branded Fern the "Bear Picasso," said the paint is non-toxic, so Fern was not at any risk from her "face painting" experiment.

Read More

Uber car's license plate numbers earn lottery player $50,000 Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe 12-year-old author becomes youngest to publish a book series

Latest Headlines

Three-legged tortoise graduates from wheels to prosthetic 'stump' at zoo
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Three-legged tortoise graduates from wheels to prosthetic 'stump' at zoo
July 5 (UPI) -- A three-legged tortoise brought to a British Zoo after being rescued from smugglers has graduated from using wheels to get around to using his own legs and a prosthetic "stump," zookeepers said.
Message in a bottle found in Virginia river after 44 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Message in a bottle found in Virginia river after 44 years
July 5 (UPI) -- A father and son walking along the York River in Virginia found a message in a bottle that had been launched by a young boy 44 years earlier.
Uber car's license plate numbers earn lottery player $50,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Uber car's license plate numbers earn lottery player $50,000
July 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won a $50,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing said his numbers came from an unusual source -- his Uber driver's license plate.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
July 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters and public works employees in a British Columbia city came to the rescue of a small dog found trapped in a drainage pipe.
12-year-old author becomes youngest to publish a book series
Odd News // 4 hours ago
12-year-old author becomes youngest to publish a book series
July 5 (UPI) -- An author from Saudi Arabia became a Guinness World Record holder at the age of 12 when she was confirmed as the world's youngest person to publish a book series (female).
Deputy wrangles loose pig in Virginia road
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Deputy wrangles loose pig in Virginia road
July 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia sheriff's office said "everything is swine" after a deputy and bystanders came to the rescue of a loose pig spotted wandering loose in a roadway.
International Bikini Day celebrates skimpy bathing suit's 1946 debut
Odd News // 6 hours ago
International Bikini Day celebrates skimpy bathing suit's 1946 debut
July 5 (UPI) -- International Bikini Day, celebrated annually on July 5, marks the anniversary of the day French designer Louis Reard debuted his two-piece bathing suit in 1946.
Idaho man snaps 83 matches in 30 seconds for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Idaho man snaps 83 matches in 30 seconds for Guinness World Record
July 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using his hands to snap 83 matches in 30 seconds.
Florida golfer calmly takes shot while alligator approaches
Odd News // 4 days ago
Florida golfer calmly takes shot while alligator approaches
July 1 (UPI) -- An alligator was caught on camera approaching a group of golfers on a Florida course while a member of the party nonchalantly took his shot.
Kitten rescued from inside Pepsi vending machine at Walmart store
Odd News // 4 days ago
Kitten rescued from inside Pepsi vending machine at Walmart store
July 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a Walmart store in Tennessee to rescue a kitten heard mewing from inside a Pepsi vending machine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trucker surprised to find $2,000 lottery prize was actually $1 million
Trucker surprised to find $2,000 lottery prize was actually $1 million
Abandoned Burger King found behind wall at Delaware mall
Abandoned Burger King found behind wall at Delaware mall
Unique 'Jetsons' house for sale in Oklahoma
Unique 'Jetsons' house for sale in Oklahoma
Underground eel pit turns Kentucky man into TikTok star
Underground eel pit turns Kentucky man into TikTok star
Florida golfer calmly takes shot while alligator approaches
Florida golfer calmly takes shot while alligator approaches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement