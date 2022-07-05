Curious bear uses face as a paintbrush at Washington zoo

July 5 (UPI) -- Officials at a Washington state zoo shared video of a curious bear who used a puddle of paint on the floor of her enclosure to create a masterpiece with her face.

The Northwest Trek Wildlife Park said in a Facebook post that paint was poured on the floor of some bear enclosures in the hope that the animals would create colorful paw-prints to be sold for future fundraisers.

One of the bears, a female named Fern, surprised zookeepers by putting her face into the paint and using it to smear a work of art onto the floor.

The zoo, which branded Fern the "Bear Picasso," said the paint is non-toxic, so Fern was not at any risk from her "face painting" experiment.