The Office of the Stafford County Sheriff in Virginia said a deputy came to the rescue of a pig spotted wandering loose in a roadway. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Stafford County Sheriff/Facebook

July 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia sheriff's office said "everything is swine" after a deputy and bystanders came to the rescue of a loose pig spotted wandering loose in a roadway. The Office of the Stafford County Sheriff said in a pun-filled Facebook post that Deputy R.M. Connelly was conducting a traffic stop about 6:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 1, near Hospital Center Boulevard, when he spotted a pig wandering loose in the road. Advertisement

Connelly and a group of bystanders teamed up to capture the animal.

"There were sow many ways for this to go badly, but no one pulled a hamstring. The group realized it was snout or never and used dog food to hambush the pig," the post said.

The pig was taken to the Stafford County Animal Shelter while deputies work to find the animal's owner.

"We are happy to report everything is swine," the post said.