July 5, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Idaho man snaps 83 matches in 30 seconds for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

July 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using his hands to snap 83 matches in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he worked to refine his technique after setting the one-minute version of the same record at 91 matches in 2019.

"I increased my speed dramatically using hand-strengthening exercises and a single-hand technique to break each match," Rush said.

He said 21 of the matches he broke during the attempt were disqualified because they didn't fully separate into two pieces, making his official total 83. It was enough to break the previous record of 67, set by Manish Jassuja in January 2021.

"My sons and I then lined up all the broken matches in homemade play-dough to make a fire snake," Rush said.

