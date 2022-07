Firefighters in Morristown, Tenn., responded to the local Walmart store to rescue a kitten stuck inside a Pepsi vending machine. Photo courtesy of the City of Morristown - Government/Facebook

July 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a Walmart store in Tennessee to rescue a kitten heard mewing from inside a Pepsi vending machine. The City of Morristown said in a Facebook post that employees at the Morristown Walmart store contacted the Morristown Fire Department when they heard a kitten crying from inside the Pepsi vending machine.

"Crews could hear the kitten crying. They unplugged the machine and removed the cover on the back, but couldn't see the kitten," the post said.

The firefighters were able to find another opening in the machine and made visual contact with the feline. The rescuers were able to coax the cat to safety.

The post said the kitten was adopted by the employee who originally heard the cat's cries.