1/3

A North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wildlife biologist came to the rescue of a bear cub spotted in Asheville with a plastic jar stuck over its head. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission/Facebook

July 1 (UPI) -- A wildlife biologist in North Carolina came to the rescue of a bear cub seen wandering in Asheville with a plastic food container stuck over its head. Justin McVey, a wildlife biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, responded to a report of a bear cub with a large plastic jar stuck over its head this week in Asheville and he arrived to find the animal had climbed a tree outside a home. Advertisement

The commission said the mother bear watched from nearby as McVey safely immobilized the cub and removed the container.

"After confirming the cub was in good health, it was released back to its mother and commenced nursing a few minutes later at a safe distance from the residence," the commission said in a Facebook post.