Odd News
July 1, 2022 / 4:20 PM

Florida golfer calmly takes shot while alligator approaches

By Ben Hooper

July 1 (UPI) -- An alligator was caught on camera approaching a group of golfers on a Florida course while a member of the party nonchalantly took his shot.

A video posted to Facebook by Melissa Walsh shows her husband, Michael West, lining up and taking his shot at the Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club in Punta Gorda while ignoring the alligator approaching him from the rear.

"I was lining up my approach shot from about 125 [yards] out. I knew he was coming up diagonally behind me," West told McClatchy News.

The rest of West's party laughed after he took the shot with the gator about 15 feet away.

"Hey man, we got a foursome. We're full. We're good," one of the golfers says in the video. "This guy decided he wants to join."

West said the alligator most likely was just curious while taking a walk.

"He was very likely headed to the bigger lake across the fairway," West said. "He was just going about his business. It was great. I get to have a dinosaur watch me play."

