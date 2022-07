International Joke Day, celebrated annually on July 1, was founded by author Wayne Reinagel in 1994 to bring levity to the mid-point of the year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- International Joke Day, celebrated annually on July 1, was started in 1994 by an author and graphic artist who wanted to bring some levity to the halfway point of the year. The holiday was founded in 1994 by Wayne Reinagel, an author and graphic artist known primarily for historical fiction novels, but who also published some books of jokes. Advertisement

The author set the day aside for people around the world to share their favorite jokes and celebrate with laughter.

Reinagel told website Holiday Insights that he chose July 1 for the holiday "because the year was officially half over."

