June 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 ticket he received for free as part of a promotion. The Maryland Lottery said the 42-year-old White Marsh man received a free Pick 5 ticket at the Belvedere Plaza Liquors store in Baltimore through the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion. Advertisement

The promotion randomly awards free 50-cent Pick 5 tickets to players with the purchase of any lottery draw game ticket.

The ticket, bearing the numbers 5-4-5-0-7, earned the player a $25,000 prize in the May 21 evening drawing.

The store was awarded a $250 bonus for issuing the winning ticket.