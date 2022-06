A 6-week-old kitten was rescued from a Lansing, Mich., storm drain. Rescuers believe the kitten had been trapped in the drain for days before the rescue. Photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter/Facebook

June 30 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Michigan said a 6-week-old kitten is recovering after spending days trapped in a storm drain. Ingham County Animal Control said a witness called Wednesday to report a kitten trapped in a storm drain at East Michigan Avenue and North Cedar Street in Lansing, and ICAC personnel responded alongside the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Public Works employees. Advertisement

Police directed traffic away from the drain and public works employees brought in a truck to push water and air into the drain, directing the kitten to where ICAC rescuers could reach it.

"We couldn't have reached this kitten without the help of Lansing Public Works and Lansing Police Department," ICAC Director Heidi Williams told WILX-TV. "It was a great team effort!"

Williams said the kitten is now receiving veterinary care.

"We think the kitten had been down there for a couple of days based on the condition he's in," she said. "He's hypothermic and emaciated, but he's currently receiving proper treatment at the shelter and is doing well."

The ICAC said in a Facebook post that the kitten was dubbed Jordan after East Jordan Ironworks, the manufacturer of the storm drain cover.

