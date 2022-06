The Zachary Police Department in Louisiana said a kangaroo was captured Thursday morning after being spotted hopping around town Wednesday. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

June 30 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana said they safely captured a kangaroo spotted hopping loose next to an East Baton Rouge Parish road. The kangaroo was caught on video hopping loose next to a road in Zachary and a photo posted to social media Wednesday showed the marsupial standing near a group of mailboxes. Advertisement

The Zachary Police Department said the kangaroo was successfully captured Thursday morning.

Police did not say where the animal came from. Kangaroos are considered exotic animals by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and are not legal to be kept as pets.